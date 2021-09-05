Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Burglars strike at cop’s house in Chandigarh

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 05, 2021 12:39 AM IST
Burglars broke into the house of a police sub-inspector, while he was on duty on Friday.

The victim, Tejinder Singh, is posted at the Sector-34 police station. He lives in Sector 42 with his family. There was no one at home when the burglars struck. The theft was discovered when a neighbour noticed the picked lock.

Four gold bangles, one gold kada, two gold chains, five gold rings, two pairs of gold ear rings, one pair of a gold ear pin, one silver kada, two pairs of anklets, and one silver bracelet were stolen from the house.

A case has been registered under Section 380 (theft in dwelling house), and 454 (breaking into a house) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the Sector-36 police station.

Postman’s cycle, letters stolen in Sec 7

In a separate case, the cycle of a postman was stolen near SBI Bank, Sector 7, Chandigarh, on Friday. The victim, Kanchan Dhiman of Sector 27, was posted at the Sector 19 post office.

Along with the cycle, 25 speed posts, and eight registered letters were also stolen. A case was registered under Section 379 (theft) of the IPC at the Sector 26 police station.

