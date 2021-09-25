Burglars strike at government primary school in Ludhiana

A government primary school was burglarised at Rangian village on Thursday.

The headmaster, Dev Raj, said when he came to school on Friday, he was shocked to find that the locks had been broken open and that the school had been ransacked. “An LED, sound system, tablets, headphones, chargers, two ceiling fans, toys and other electronic gadgets had been stolen,” Raj said.

Head constable Sabar Khan, who is investigating the case, said the unidentified accused had been booked under Sections 457 (house trespass) and 380 (theft in a dwelling house) of the Indian Penal Code. Police are scanning CCTVs to identify the accused.