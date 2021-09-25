Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh News
chandigarh news

Burglars strike at government primary school in Ludhiana

The headmaster said locks had been broken open and that the school had been ransacked; the burglars took electronic gadgets, ceiling fans and toys from the government primary school in a Ludhiana village
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
UPDATED ON SEP 25, 2021 02:22 AM IST
The Ludhiana Police are scanning CCTVs around the government primary school to identify the accused.

A government primary school was burglarised at Rangian village on Thursday.

The headmaster, Dev Raj, said when he came to school on Friday, he was shocked to find that the locks had been broken open and that the school had been ransacked. “An LED, sound system, tablets, headphones, chargers, two ceiling fans, toys and other electronic gadgets had been stolen,” Raj said.

Head constable Sabar Khan, who is investigating the case, said the unidentified accused had been booked under Sections 457 (house trespass) and 380 (theft in a dwelling house) of the Indian Penal Code. Police are scanning CCTVs to identify the accused.

