Burglars strike sanitary shop in Ludhiana, decamp with 18K

Complainant said the burglars had barged into his shop in Ludhiana via an underconstruction building located adjacent to his shop
The burglars decamped with 18,000 cash, debit card swiping machine and other valuables from the shop. (Representative Photo/HT Files)
Published on Jan 30, 2022 12:19 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A gang of burglars on Saturday targeted a sanitary shop at Pakhowal Road in Phullanwal village and decamped with 18,000 cash, debit card swiping machine and other valuables.

Complainant Yogesh Kumar of Basant Avenue, shopkeeper, said as a daily routine, he pulled down the shutters of the shop at night and came to the shop next morning at around 10am to see the shop ransacked.

Kumar learnt that some accused had barged into his shop via an underconstruction building located adjacent to his shop and had stolen some sanitary products, a laptop, a debit card swipe machine and 18,000 cash.

Assistant sub-inspector Satinderpal Singh, the investigating officer, said the police has registered a case under Section 457 (house-breaking by night in order to commit offence) and 380 (theft in dwelling house) of Indian Penal Code against the unidentified accused.

