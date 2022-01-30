Burglars strike sanitary shop in Ludhiana, decamp with 18K

A gang of burglars on Saturday targeted a sanitary shop at Pakhowal Road in Phullanwal village and decamped with ₹18,000 cash, debit card swiping machine and other valuables.

Complainant Yogesh Kumar of Basant Avenue, shopkeeper, said as a daily routine, he pulled down the shutters of the shop at night and came to the shop next morning at around 10am to see the shop ransacked.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kumar learnt that some accused had barged into his shop via an underconstruction building located adjacent to his shop and had stolen some sanitary products, a laptop, a debit card swipe machine and ₹18,000 cash.

Assistant sub-inspector Satinderpal Singh, the investigating officer, said the police has registered a case under Section 457 (house-breaking by night in order to commit offence) and 380 (theft in dwelling house) of Indian Penal Code against the unidentified accused.