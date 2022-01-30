Burglars strike sanitary shop in Ludhiana, decamp with 18K

A gang of burglars on Saturday targeted a sanitary shop at Pakhowal Road in Phullanwal village and decamped with ₹18,000 cash, debit card swiping machine and other valuables.

Complainant Yogesh Kumar of Basant Avenue, shopkeeper, said as a daily routine, he pulled down the shutters of the shop at night and came to the shop next morning at around 10am to see the shop ransacked.

Kumar learnt that some accused had barged into his shop via an underconstruction building located adjacent to his shop and had stolen some sanitary products, a laptop, a debit card swipe machine and ₹18,000 cash.

Assistant sub-inspector Satinderpal Singh, the investigating officer, said the police has registered a case under Section 457 (house-breaking by night in order to commit offence) and 380 (theft in dwelling house) of Indian Penal Code against the unidentified accused.