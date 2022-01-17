Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Burglars take away 2 lakh from website development firm’s office on Ludhiana’s Mall road

A man filed a case with the police after a group of unidentified burglars ransacked the office of his website development firm on Ludhiana’s Mall road, taking away ₹2 lakh
Unidentified burglars decamped with 2 lakh from the office of website development firm on Ludhiana’s Mall road. (Getty Images)
Updated on Jan 17, 2022 12:15 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Unidentified burglars on Saturday robbed the office of a website development firm at Mall road, fleeing with 2 lakh.

The Division number 8 police lodged an FIR against the unidentified accused and initiated investigation.

The complainant, Ritesh Nayyar of Malerkotla house, said upon reaching his firm’s office, which is located on the fourth floor of the Golden Plaza at Mall road, he found that the office had been broken into and ransacked. He added that 2 lakh had been stolen from the office.

Assistant sub inspector Ranvir Singh, the investigating officer, said an FIR under sections 457 (house-breaking by night in order to commit offence) and 380 (theft in dwelling) of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the unidentified accused. The police are going through the CCTV footage to identify the accused.

