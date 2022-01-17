Burglars take away 2 lakh from website development firm’s office on Ludhiana’s Mall road

Unidentified burglars on Saturday robbed the office of a website development firm at Mall road, fleeing with ₹2 lakh.

The Division number 8 police lodged an FIR against the unidentified accused and initiated investigation.

The complainant, Ritesh Nayyar of Malerkotla house, said upon reaching his firm’s office, which is located on the fourth floor of the Golden Plaza at Mall road, he found that the office had been broken into and ransacked. He added that ₹2 lakh had been stolen from the office.

Assistant sub inspector Ranvir Singh, the investigating officer, said an FIR under sections 457 (house-breaking by night in order to commit offence) and 380 (theft in dwelling) of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the unidentified accused. The police are going through the CCTV footage to identify the accused.