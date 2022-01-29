Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Burglars take away 60,000 from hosiery factory in Ludhiana, caught on CCTV
chandigarh news

Burglars take away 60,000 from hosiery factory in Ludhiana, caught on CCTV

Four burglars ransacked a hosiery factory in Ludhiana, taking away ₹60,000 and a few documents; they were caught fleeing from the spot in a nearby CCTV
Four burglars were caught on CCTV, running away with 60,000 from hosiery factory in Ludhiana. (iStockphoto)
Published on Jan 29, 2022 12:03 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A gang of burglars targeted a hosiery factory near a permanent police check post in New Shivaji Nagar during the wee hours on Friday morning, taking away 60,000.

Factory owner Sunil Kumar Malhotra said he was informed about the break-in by residents of the neighbourhood, who noticed the gate of the factory unlocked at around 7.45am on Friday. He rushed to the factory only to discover that it had been ransacked and later reported 60,000 and important documents stolen.

The footage of the incident, which involved four burglars, has been captured in the CCTV installed in the area. The footage suggested that the incident took place between 4.25am and 5.12am.

Sub inspector Akash Dutt, station head officer at the Division number 3 station, said police have initiated investigation and an FIR has been registered against the unidentified accused.

