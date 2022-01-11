Burglars target locked house, electrical shop in Ludhiana; decamp with 75K

Gang of burglars targeted a locked house in Daad village and an electrical shop in Gobind Colony at Chandigarh road.

In the first case, the Sadar police lodged an FIR against unidentified burglars for targeting a locked house in New Sarabha Nagar in Daad village.

Complainant Harjinder Kaur Dango said she along with her family members had gone out of station on January 3. She returned on January 9 to see the lock of the main gate of the house broken open. The burglars had decamped with ₹60,000 in cash and gold jewellery from the house.

Head constable Parminder Singh, who is investigating the case, said a case under Sections 457 (Lurking house trespass or house-breaking by night in order to commit offence) and 380 (punishment for theft) of Indian Penal Code has been registered against unidentified accused.

In another case, burglars stole ₹15,000 in cash, 35 electrical motors, 35kg copper and one LED after carving a whole in the wall of a shop in Gobind Colony at Chandigarh road.

The Jamalpur police have lodged an FIR against unidentified accused following the complaint of shopkeeper Ranjit Singh of Gobind Colony.