Burglars target Ludhiana co-operative bank in Machhiwara

A gang of burglars targeted Ludhiana Central Co-operative bank in Panjgaraian village of Machhiwara on the intervening night of January 31 and February 1.

The incident came to light on Tuesday morning after employees reached the bank and found the shutter of bank broke open. Three members of the gang have been captured in the CCTVs cameras installed in and outside the bank.

Manager of the bank Gurcharan Singh said to switch off the alarm, they cut off the electricity supply to the bank by removing the electric fuse and broke the wall of the strong room.

Gurcharan further said, “Two safes containing cash and documents are installed in the strong room. After entering the room, the burglars covered the CCTVs cameras with a piece of cloth and then cut open one of the safes. They found only documents in the safe, following which they tried to cut open another safe, but failed. The accused fled empty-handed from the bank.”

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP, Samrala) Harvinder Singh Khaira and station house officer (SHO) at Machhiwara police station, sub-inspector Parkash Masih, reached the spot and investigated.

SHO said, “While scanning the cameras, we found that two of the burglars barged in the bank while their accomplice stayed outside to keep tabs on tRhe movement. The burglars had covered their faces with pieces of cloth.”

An FIR has been registered against the unidentified accused.