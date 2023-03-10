Burglars target Ludhiana judge’s residence, decamp with taps, geyser

Burglars targeted the locked house of additional sessions judge (ASJ) Ravdeep Hundal on the Mall Road and decamped with taps and geyser. At the time of the burglary, the additional sessions judge had gone to Chandigarh. Burglars targeted the locked house of additional sessions judge (ASJ) Ravdeep Hundal on the Mall Road in Ludhiana and decamped with taps and geyser (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

On being informed, the Division Number 8 police reached the spot and initiated an investigation. The police lodged an FIR against unidentified burglars.

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of Sardool Singh of Godwal village of Raikot, who is the gunman of the ASJ. The gunman stated that the judge had gone to Chandigarh on March 6 after locking his official residence on the Mall Road. He returned on Thursday.

They were shocked to see the house was ransacked. Taps and a geyser installed in the bathroom were stolen. The burglars have ransacked rooms and almirahs. They immediately informed the police.

Sub-inspector Bhajan Singh said that an FIR under Sections 457 and 380 of the IPC has been lodged against unidentified accused. The police are scanning CCTVs installed near the residence. Some suspects have been captured in the CCTVs. The police are trying to identify the accused.

The Officer’s Colony is the high security zone as several judges, Indian Administrative Service, Indian Police Service, and Public Service Commission officers reside in the area. All the officers have 24X7 security cover.

The other incidents

On May 5, 2022, burglars had broken into the houses of Jagraon additional district commissioner Nayan Jassal and district attorney (Ludhiana administration) Amarpal Singh.

On June 7, 2022, unidentified persons had broken into judicial magistrate Anubha Jindal’s house in Officers’ Colony near Old Session Chowk. However, a peon spotted them and raised the alarm forcing the intruders to flee.