Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Burglars target Ludhiana judge’s residence, decamp with taps, geyser

Burglars target Ludhiana judge’s residence, decamp with taps, geyser

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Mar 10, 2023 11:15 PM IST

The judge and his family were shocked to see the house was ransacked; taps and a geyser installed in the bathroom were stolen; the burglars have ransacked rooms and almirahs

Burglars targeted the locked house of additional sessions judge (ASJ) Ravdeep Hundal on the Mall Road and decamped with taps and geyser. At the time of the burglary, the additional sessions judge had gone to Chandigarh.

Burglars targeted the locked house of additional sessions judge (ASJ) Ravdeep Hundal on the Mall Road in Ludhiana and decamped with taps and geyser (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Burglars targeted the locked house of additional sessions judge (ASJ) Ravdeep Hundal on the Mall Road in Ludhiana and decamped with taps and geyser (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

On being informed, the Division Number 8 police reached the spot and initiated an investigation. The police lodged an FIR against unidentified burglars.

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of Sardool Singh of Godwal village of Raikot, who is the gunman of the ASJ. The gunman stated that the judge had gone to Chandigarh on March 6 after locking his official residence on the Mall Road. He returned on Thursday.

They were shocked to see the house was ransacked. Taps and a geyser installed in the bathroom were stolen. The burglars have ransacked rooms and almirahs. They immediately informed the police.

Sub-inspector Bhajan Singh said that an FIR under Sections 457 and 380 of the IPC has been lodged against unidentified accused. The police are scanning CCTVs installed near the residence. Some suspects have been captured in the CCTVs. The police are trying to identify the accused.

The Officer’s Colony is the high security zone as several judges, Indian Administrative Service, Indian Police Service, and Public Service Commission officers reside in the area. All the officers have 24X7 security cover.

The other incidents

On May 5, 2022, burglars had broken into the houses of Jagraon additional district commissioner Nayan Jassal and district attorney (Ludhiana administration) Amarpal Singh.

On June 7, 2022, unidentified persons had broken into judicial magistrate Anubha Jindal’s house in Officers’ Colony near Old Session Chowk. However, a peon spotted them and raised the alarm forcing the intruders to flee.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 10, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out