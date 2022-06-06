Burglary at Ludhiana factory leaves cops red-faced

A gang of burglars on Sunday decamped with at least 500-kg copper and tin ingots from a factory in Dhandhari Kalan, which has police post inside its premises, leaving the cops there red-faced.

Dinesh Kumar Garg, owner of Awal Engineering Company, said that he came to know about the incident in the morning when the workers informed him. He rushed there and found that the metal had been stolen after breaking the lock of the store.

He added that the factory shares a compound with a railway yard and the burglars had entered the premises by scaling the compound wall, which is not covered by CCTV. Garg said he incurred a loss of ₹7 lakh in the burglary and suspects the involvement of an insider.

He said that he immediately informed the police post officials there, who were unaware about the burglary.

ASI Randhir Singh, in-charge at Dhandhari Kalan police post, said that they have initiated investigation and are questioning factory employees.

