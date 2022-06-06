Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh News / Burglary at Ludhiana factory leaves cops red-faced
chandigarh news

Burglary at Ludhiana factory leaves cops red-faced

There is a police post on the premises of the factory and the cops there were unaware of the burglary till the owner informed them
The ransacked room of the factory in Dhandhari Kalan which was targeted by the burglars in Ludhiana on Sunday. (HT Photo)
Published on Jun 06, 2022 12:26 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A gang of burglars on Sunday decamped with at least 500-kg copper and tin ingots from a factory in Dhandhari Kalan, which has police post inside its premises, leaving the cops there red-faced.

Dinesh Kumar Garg, owner of Awal Engineering Company, said that he came to know about the incident in the morning when the workers informed him. He rushed there and found that the metal had been stolen after breaking the lock of the store.

He added that the factory shares a compound with a railway yard and the burglars had entered the premises by scaling the compound wall, which is not covered by CCTV. Garg said he incurred a loss of 7 lakh in the burglary and suspects the involvement of an insider.

He said that he immediately informed the police post officials there, who were unaware about the burglary.

ASI Randhir Singh, in-charge at Dhandhari Kalan police post, said that they have initiated investigation and are questioning factory employees.

