Burglary bid foiled at Ludhiana temple, cops begin probe

An attempted theft was reported at the Radha Krishna Temple Khatu Shyam Darbar in Dharampura during the intervening night of Thursday and Friday after unidentified persons allegedly tried to break into the shrine by damaging a rear wall before fleeing the spot.

The matter was subsequently reported to the police control room, following which police teams reached the scene and initiated an investigation. (HT File)

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According to police and members of the temple management committee, the incident took place around 2 am when the accused allegedly reached the backside of the temple and attempted to create an opening in the wall to gain entry into the premises.

A portion of the wall was damaged during the attempt, but the suspects reportedly failed to access the area where donation boxes and other valuables were kept.

Police suspect the accused abandoned the plan midway fearing that nearby residents might wake up due to the noise. Before fleeing, the accused allegedly set fire to scrap material lying outside the temple premises.

The flames were noticed by a watchman on patrol, who immediately alerted members of the temple committee.

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{{^usCountry}} Committee members, along with local residents, rushed to the spot and managed to douse the fire before it could spread further. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Committee members, along with local residents, rushed to the spot and managed to douse the fire before it could spread further. {{/usCountry}}

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The matter was subsequently reported to the police control room, following which police teams reached the scene and initiated an investigation.

Police said CCTV footage from nearby areas are being examined to identify the accused and ascertain the sequence of events. ASI Ram Murti, who is investigating the case, said police are scanning CCTV footage and gathering evidence to trace the accused.