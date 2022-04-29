Bus conductor charred to death as three buses catch fire in Punjab’s Bathinda district
A conductor was burnt to death after three buses parked at the Bhagta Bhai Ka town of Bathinda district caught fire mysteriously late on Thursday night.
Also read: Brutal heatwave sweeps India, mercury past 45-mark amid power crisis: 10 points
The bus conductor, Gurdev Singh, was sleeping in one of the vehicles when the incident occurred at the bus stand, 40km from the Bathinda district headquarters.
Phul deputy superintendent of police Satnam Singh said that Gurdev Singh belonged to Nabha in Patiala district and was suspected to have been drunk as he could not escape from the burning vehicle.
“There were three employees of a private transport company guarding their two buses. Two of them managed to get out in time. We have summoned them to ascertain the sequence of events,” he said.
The services of forensic experts have also been requisitioned.
