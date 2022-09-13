Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Bus crashes into roadside shop in Banga; 12 hurt

Bus crashes into roadside shop in Banga; 12 hurt

Published on Sep 13, 2022 04:04 AM IST

The bus, coming from SBS Nagar, was headed to Jalandhar. Among the injured are the passengers and conductor of the bus. The bus conductor told the police that the driver had been feeling drowsy for some time and wanted to stop. The driver fled the spot after the incident

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar

At least 12 persons were injured after a private bus rammed into a roadside shop, belonging to a driving instructor, in Banga town on Monday afternoon.

The shop owner, Mandeep Singh, said, “I had gone for a customer’s driving lessons. When I returned, I saw my shop completely destroyed. But luckily, there was no one inside the shop at the time.”

The bus conductor told the police that the driver had been feeling drowsy for some time and wanted to stop. “Suddenly the bus driver, Kala Singh, lost control over the wheel and rammed into the shop,” said the conductor.

A case has been registered against the driver under Sections 279 (rash or negligent driving) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code.

Meanwhile, the injured were taken to Banga civil hospital. Emergency medical officer of the hospital, Dr Vijay, said, “In all 12 passengers were injured. Three of them are critical.”

