Bus crashes into roadside shop in Banga; 12 hurt
The bus, coming from SBS Nagar, was headed to Jalandhar. Among the injured are the passengers and conductor of the bus. The bus conductor told the police that the driver had been feeling drowsy for some time and wanted to stop. The driver fled the spot after the incident
At least 12 persons were injured after a private bus rammed into a roadside shop, belonging to a driving instructor, in Banga town on Monday afternoon.
The bus, coming from SBS Nagar, was headed to Jalandhar. Among the injured are the passengers and conductor of the bus. The driver fled the spot after the incident.
The shop owner, Mandeep Singh, said, “I had gone for a customer’s driving lessons. When I returned, I saw my shop completely destroyed. But luckily, there was no one inside the shop at the time.”
The bus conductor told the police that the driver had been feeling drowsy for some time and wanted to stop. “Suddenly the bus driver, Kala Singh, lost control over the wheel and rammed into the shop,” said the conductor.
A case has been registered against the driver under Sections 279 (rash or negligent driving) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code.
Meanwhile, the injured were taken to Banga civil hospital. Emergency medical officer of the hospital, Dr Vijay, said, “In all 12 passengers were injured. Three of them are critical.”
-
‘Extortion’ tape: SAD, Congress demand CBI probe against AAP minister Fauja Singh Sarari
Shiromani Akali Dal senior leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Monday demanded a CBI inquiry against Aam Aadmi Party minister Fauja Singh Sarari over an alleged extortion tape. Chief minister Bhagwant Mann as well as AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal should not have double standards on corruption, he added. Despite several attempts, Sarari was not available for comments.
-
Declared ‘tankhaiya’, jathedar Giani Ranjit Singh to appear before Akal Takht
Takht Patna Sahib jathedar Giani Ranjit Singh on Monday decided to go to Akal Takht, Amritsar, to present his side of the story after he was declared 'tankhaiya (guilty)' by Panj Pyare late on Sunday night. The jathedar has been accused of embezzlement of donations in the form of gold and other items to the tune of Rs 5 crore. The allegations were made by a resident of Kartapur, Dr Gurwinder Singh Samra.
-
1984 riots: Nation still bleeding; punish retired cop who failed to act, says Delhi HC
Observing that the “nation was still bleeding” years after the anti-Sikh riots of 1984, the Delhi high court on Monday granted liberty to the competent authority to issue “appropriate order of punishment” to a retired city police officer who allegedly failed to deploy adequate force, make preventive detentions and take action to break up miscreants during the violence. Post-decisional hearing is a hearing by the adjudicating authority subsequent to having made a decision or choice.
-
Ludhiana | A shrinking stage for circus artistes
Unsurprisingly then, back in the city after 20 years, the Kerala-based Amar circus performing at Sector 32 GLADA ground is finding it hard to pull in crowds. Due to a lack of interest among the audience, especially the youth, the organisers had to cancel the day's first show on weekdays. The circus has already performed in different cities in Punjab including Mansa, Rajpura, Amritsar and Jalandhar.
-
Road caves in near Ludhiana’s Ishmeet Chowk, traffic to remain disrupted
A major road cave incident was reported near a level crossing on Ishmeet Chowk Road in Shastri Nagar, adding to the woes of city residents — already troubled by inundated roads from hour-long rain a day prior. The incident prompted action from the authorities, with the civic body swinging into action and Aam Aadmi Party legislator Gurpreet Singh Gogi also visiting the spot to inspect the damage.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics