2 kids hurt as school bus overturns in Panchkula: Day on, police book absconding bus driver, cleaner

A day after two students were injured after a school bus overturned in a roadside field near Rattewali village in Panchkula on Wednesday morning, police have booked the bus driver and cleaner.

RTA Hairatjeet Kaur Brar inspecting the buses of Litera Heritage School in Kot village, Panchkula, on Thursday. (Sant Arora/HT)

The duo has been absconding since the mishap involving the bus of Litera Heritage School, Kot village, Panchkula, took place. The bus was ferrying 19 students of primary classes when it had plunged into a field.

The driver and the cleaner were booked on the complaint of an eyewitness, Vimal Kumar of Rattewali village, who works as a plumber.

Kumar told the police that on Wednesday he was taking a walk, when he saw the school bus being driven rashly and in a negligent manner. He said the person driving the bus tried to take a sharp turn, but lost control as the bus was speeding, causing it to fall in a field. He said the students were rescued by villagers while the person driving the bus fled.

The case has been registered under Section 279 (rash driving) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code at the Chandimandir police station.

“We will be arresting the accused soon. The cleaner was driving the bus,” said inspector Lalit Kumar, station house officer, Chandimandir police station.

School gets show-cause notice

Meanwhile, the district education department has issued a show-cause notice to the school after finding some irregularities. “We have issued a notice to the school over discrepancies with regards to the training and medical fitness of drivers. Also, the conductor was driving even though the driver was sitting in the bus, so the school management has been asked to reply by April 24. After hearing the school, we will take further action,” said district education officer Satpal Kaushik.

No CCTV footage in school’s buses

On Thursday, the regional transport authority (RTA) carried out an inspection of all buses at the school and found that none of the CCTV cameras in the vehicles had any footage.

“This is a major violation, as CCTV footage of a minimum 15 days has to be available at any given time. Even if cameras are installed, they serve no purpose in the absence of recording,” said RTA Hairatjeet Kaur Brar, who has given the school a day to ensure compliance of Safe Vahan Policy.

Brar said the bus involved in the accident, currently in police custody, will also be inspected. Notably, in the absence of female conductors, the school had deployed a male conductor.

In wake of the accident, Brar has also directed that all school buses plying in Panchkula be inspected and a report be submitted within one week. “In cases discrepancies are found, the schools will be issued three-day notices to remove the shortcomings. If they fail to do so, the vehicles will be impounded.”

On the school’s part, principal Amita Singla, said, “We have terminated the services of bus driver and cleaner, as the students’ safety is our utmost priority. We comply with all rules.”

