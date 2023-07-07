: The local police have arrested a man for allegedly raping a 34-year-old woman multiple times in 2021 and 2022.

Man held for raping 34-yr-old woman in Ambala

The accused has been identified as Anshul Aggarwal, a businessman.

According to police, he had forced the woman to abort twice in 2021 and 2022 through a city-based private doctor.

In her police complaint, the survivor claimed that she had met the accused in April 2021 regarding some work when the latter had posted a job advertisement.

“He conducted an interview and I was hired on billing. After 10 days, he tried to befriend me and I refused. But he remained adamant and kept proposing to me, after which we became friends. On June 6, he took me for a meeting at a hotel and raped me, but when I cried, he said that he will marry me,” the woman said in her complaint.

“He also abused me sexually at another hotel. In July 2021, the accused took me to another hotel and raped me,” she alleged.

The woman said that she got pregnant in 2021 and the accused forcibly got her pregnancy aborted and later again 2022, she was force to abort the child, causing her mental and physical agony.

Lady sub-inspector Surender Kaur, SHO, woman police station, said that the accused was arrested and was sent to jail as per court orders on Wednesday.

On being asked about involvement of other accused, she said that the matter is being probed.

Aggarwal was an AAP nominee from Ambala City during the 2019 Haryana assembly elections. He could not save his security deposit as an AAP candidate as he gained less than 1% votes and stood a distant 7th after NOTA out of total 11 candidates.

He had joined the saffron party with his supporters in the presence of BJP MLA Aseem Goel at the latter’s residence in the run-up to Panchayati Raj elections in the state. Goel had announced his joining in a facebook post.

BJP district president Rajesh Bataura, however, denied knowledge of any such joining and he being the member of the party, while sources said that he was not actively involved in party affairs and was never seen in any of the events.

