Thieves make off with 8 lakh from businessman’s flat in Panchkula

A businessman away to Delhi for five days was in for a shock on returning home, as ₹8 lakh were stolen from the locker of his apartment in DLF The Valley in Sector 3, Panchkula. On June 19, the businessman got a call from his domestic help that the flat’s back door was open. On returning home the next day, he found the main door locked from inside. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Vaibhav Vardhan Gupta told the police that he hailed from Delhi and was currently living in Panchkula. He is into the business of hotel construction and frequently travels to Delhi and Himachal Pradesh.

He said on June 15, he left for Delhi, with around ₹8 lakh stored in the locker of his Panchkula flat.

On June 19, he got a call from his domestic help that the flat’s back door was open. On returning home the next day, he found the main door locked from inside. After stepping inside from the back door, he discovered there had been a burglary and his ₹8 lakh were gone.

Police have registered a case under Sections 457 (house trespass) and 380 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code at the Pinjore police station. An investigation has been launched and police are looking into the role of people familiar with Gupta’s money movement.