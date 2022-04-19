By June-end, all police stations to be under CCTV surveillance, Chandigarh informs Punjab and Haryana HC
UT administration has told Punjab and Haryana high court that all police stations would be fully covered under CCTV surveillance by the end of June.
UT home secretary Nitin Kumar Yadav, in an affidavit, said Chandigarh Smart City Limited would be executing the project and has roped in Bharat Electronics Limited, Panchkula, to complete the same within 75 days.
Work was awarded on April 7 is expected to be completed by June 22 in all 17 police stations at a cost of ₹23.18 crore, Yadav said.
The areas to be covered include lockups, interrogation rooms, all corridor and lobby areas outside lock up areas, portions in front of police stations, duty officers’ room and washrooms among others.
The home secretary said that the UT was duty-bound to follow the Supreme Court orders in this regard and efforts were being made to stay on schedule.
The affidavit was filed in a plea in which an alleged gangster Kaushal Chaudhary had alleged that human rights violations were being committed against him inside the jail, adding that he feared for his life as could be killed in a fake encounter.
Acting on the plea, the court sought details on the apex court order on CCTV coverage of police stations’ implementation in December 2021, which was brought before the court senior advocate Bipan Ghai.
Ghai had pointed out that the states have been given deadlines by the apex court on CCTV installations in police stations, bur are yet to comply with the order.
-
Women’s T20 Senior League: Chandigarh logs six-wicket win over Karnataka
Riding high on captain Amanjot Kaur's all-round performance, Chandigarh beat Karnataka by six wickets during the ongoing Women's Senior T20 League being played at Rajkot on Monday. Karnataka captain Veda Krishnamurthy won the toss and opted to bat. Nandini Sharma bagged two dismissals, while Kashvee Gautam and Priyanka Guleria had one each to their name. Amanjot was the top-scorer with 19 runs. Chandigarh will play their second match against Delhi on Tuesday.
-
Chandigarh business representatives continue protest over amendments in Capital Act
Continuing their protest against the proposed 400-time hike in the penalty on building violations under proposed amendments of Capital of Punjab (Development and Regulation) Act, 1952, the Chandigarh Coordination Committee, an umbrella group for 27 organisations, on Monday staged a protest outside the UT Secretariat, Sector 9. Later, they submitted their objections in writing to the UT administration. Following the protest, UT administration on Monday extended the date of filing objections to May 6.
-
Doctor, 2 others arrested for attacking nurse, stealing her mobile phone in Ulhasnagar
Ulhasnagar police arrested a doctor and two other accused whom Dr Shahabuddin Khan hired to beat and steal the mobile phone of a female nurse working under him. He hired three persons who allegedly beat up the nurse and stole her phone. According to Ulhasnagar police officials, the nurse has been working at Life Care Hospital in Ulhasnagar for the last three years. She was on leave from April 4.
-
Pending grant may impact DA payment for PU employees
Chandigarh Panjab University may face difficulties in allowing the enhancement in the dearness allowance (DA) to its employees, as over ₹7 crore worth of Punjab government's grant money has not yet been received. PU recently enhanced the DA for its employees from the existing 196% to 203%. As per the order, the 7% hike in DA will be effective retrospectively from January 1, 2022.
-
Centre declares JeM commander Nengroo designated terrorist
Ashiq Ahmed Nengroo, a commander of banned outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), was designated as a terrorist by the Centre on Monday for his involvement in various terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir. Nengroo is the fifth individual to have been designated as a terrorist by the Centre in the last fortnight. Nengroo, who was born on November 20, 1987, hails from Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir.
