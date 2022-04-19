By June-end, all police stations to be under CCTV surveillance, Chandigarh informs Punjab and Haryana HC

UT administration has told Punjab and Haryana high court that all police stations would be fully covered under CCTV surveillance by the end of June.

UT home secretary Nitin Kumar Yadav, in an affidavit, said Chandigarh Smart City Limited would be executing the project and has roped in Bharat Electronics Limited, Panchkula, to complete the same within 75 days.

Work was awarded on April 7 is expected to be completed by June 22 in all 17 police stations at a cost of ₹23.18 crore, Yadav said.

The areas to be covered include lockups, interrogation rooms, all corridor and lobby areas outside lock up areas, portions in front of police stations, duty officers’ room and washrooms among others.

The home secretary said that the UT was duty-bound to follow the Supreme Court orders in this regard and efforts were being made to stay on schedule.

The affidavit was filed in a plea in which an alleged gangster Kaushal Chaudhary had alleged that human rights violations were being committed against him inside the jail, adding that he feared for his life as could be killed in a fake encounter.

Acting on the plea, the court sought details on the apex court order on CCTV coverage of police stations’ implementation in December 2021, which was brought before the court senior advocate Bipan Ghai.

Ghai had pointed out that the states have been given deadlines by the apex court on CCTV installations in police stations, bur are yet to comply with the order.