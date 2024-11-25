Bypoll wins a mandate for govt’s pro-people policies: Punjab CM Mann

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday said that the result of the bypolls on four assembly segments was a mandate of people in favour of pro-people and development-oriented policies of the state government. Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday said that the result of the bypolls on four assembly segments was a mandate of people in favour of pro-people and development-oriented policies of the state government. (HT File)

Interacting with the media after opening the dining hall for the public at Punjab Bhawan in Delhi, Mann said that the victory of AAP on three seats has filled them (AAP) with more humility and dedication to serving the state and its people.

“AAP has snatched three seats— Chabbewal, Dera Baba Nanak and Gidderbaha—from Congress. People have approved the policies and programmes being enacted and executed by the state government for the well-being of the masses and progress of the state,” Mann said.

Replying to a query, the CM said that instead of stopping the farmers from coming to Delhi, the Union government must talk to them and resolve their pending issues.

“The farmers are citizens of the country and have every right to come to the capital of the country. This right must be protected by all means,” Mann said.

Taking a jibe at Prime Minister, Mann quipped that (Narendra) Modi loves to take credit for resolving the issue between Russia and Ukraine but is sceptical about resolving the matters pertaining to farmers for the reasons best known to him.

Mann further asserted that land acquisition for the Bharat Mala projects in the state is going smoothly.

“The farmers have some apprehensions and the Union government must resolve them through dialogue. It is unfortunate that instead of resolving these issues the Union government is intimidating the farmers through the use of force which is undesirable and unwarranted,” he added.

Mann said under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal, the AAP will again form the government in Delhi in the ensuing assembly elections. “AAP has already decimated Congress and BJP in the national capital, and now history will be created when the party will again form a government in Delhi,” the Punjab CM added.

Mann also said that soon the B block of the Punjab Bhawan will also be renovated.