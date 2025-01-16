Menu Explore
CA student swindles Delhi woman of 18 lakh through dating app, nabbed in Jalandhar

ByPress Trust of India, New Delhi
Jan 16, 2025 09:52 PM IST

"The accused, identified as Nilesh Jindal, used his charm to gain the trust of unsuspecting individuals and swindle them out of large sums of money," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said.

A 27-year-old CA student, who allegedly duped people through dating apps promising them high returns, was arrested from Jalandhar in Punjab, a police officer said on Thursday.

A 27-year-old CA student, who allegedly duped people through dating apps promising them high returns, was arrested from Jalandhar in Punjab, a police officer said on Thursday. (Shutterstock/ Representational image)
A 27-year-old CA student, who allegedly duped people through dating apps promising them high returns, was arrested from Jalandhar in Punjab, a police officer said on Thursday. (Shutterstock/ Representational image)

“The accused, identified as Nilesh Jindal, used his charm to gain the trust of unsuspecting individuals and swindle them out of large sums of money,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said.

According to the officer, Jindal targeted young professionals and students, presenting himself as a fund manager and convincing them to invest in fake trading platforms.

He skimmed one of his victims for 18 lakh. The victim, a woman, approached the Cyber Police Station of Dwarka on December 18 last year.

“She had been contacted by the fraudster on a dating application. Introducing himself as a fund manager with expertise in cryptocurrency and stock market trading, the accused assured her of significant returns on investments. Convinced by his persuasive tactics, she transferred 18 lakh to his accounts, only to find that neither the promised returns nor her principal amount was forthcoming,” the DCP said.

As part of their investigation, police analysed call detail records, scrutinised bank account transactions, and tracked digital footprints to locate the fraud, which led to his arrest.

“During the operation, the team recovered a laptop and mobile phone used in the fraudulent activities. Further investigation is underway,” said the DCP.

