Cab driver assaults cops at Mohali check post, arrested

Mataur police on Saturday arrested a cab driver for assaulting cops at a drunk driving check post at the Phase 3B2 market on Saturday. The accused was booked under Sections 132 (assaulting or using criminal force against a public servant while they are performing their duties), 281 (rash and negligent driving on the public roads) and 221 (voluntarily obstructs any public servant in the discharge of his public functions) of the BNS at the Mataur police station. (HT Photo)

The accused was identified as Karamjit Singh, 30, who hails from Amloh in Fatehgarh Sahib.

Mataur police, along with the traffic police, had laid a special check post to check drunk driving behind the market on Saturday evening.

The accused, who was driving his white Maruti Swift Dzire (PB01-C-6203), was signalled to stop for checking around 10 pm. The driver initially stopped and pulled down the window glass, following which he was asked for the documents of the vehicle.

“But he stepped out of the car and started arguing, proceeding to shove me when asked to produce his driver’s licence. I suffered injuries on my hands and arms as I fell on the road,” alleged sub-inspector Parvinder Singh of the traffic police in his complaint.

Amid the melee, the car driver sped towards Katani Dhabha, hitting several vehicles in his attempt to flee. As cops managed to stall the vehicle, he got out and manhandled them.

Police took the cab driver into custody and produced him before a local court on Sunday, securing a one-day remand. Police are also checking if the accused was drunk at the time of the incident.

The accused was booked under Sections 132 (assaulting or using criminal force against a public servant while they are performing their duties), 281 (rash and negligent driving on the public roads) and 221 (voluntarily obstructs any public servant in the discharge of his public functions) of the BNS at the Mataur police station.