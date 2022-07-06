Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Cab driver shot dead in Tarn Taran

The accused had hired his cab to reach the railway station; a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Valtoha police station in Tarn Taran
Victim Sher Masih, the cab driver shot dead in Tarn Taran. (HT File)
Updated on Jul 06, 2022 02:05 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Tarn Taran

A 35-year-old cab driver was shot dead by two persons who had hired his car near Khemkaran in Tarn Taran district on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Sher Masih, a resident of Khemkaran.

Station house officer Kanwaljit Singh Rai said the incident took place around 1pm when two unidentified men hired the victim’s cab to reach Amritsar railway station. The accused allegedly shot him dead in the moving vehicle and then fled the spot.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Valtoha police station.

The deceased is survived by his wife and two children.

