Cabbie robbed of car at gunpoint in Pinjore

Posing as passengers, five men robbed a Panipat-based taxi driver of his car at gunpoint in Pinjore on the intervening night between Monday and Tuesday.

Before fleeing with victim Shanky Kashyap’s car, the robbers also snatched his mobile phone and ₹4,000 in cash.

Of the total robbers, three had booked his cab from Panipat railway station to Baddi-Chandigarh around 7.30 pm on Monday, said Kashyap, 34, in his complaint to Pinjore police.

They paid him ₹2,000 in advance, with the agreement to pay ₹4,000 after reaching their destination.

Kashyap said when they crossed the Chandimandir toll plaza around 11 pm, two more youths joined them.

On reaching Kheda Basola village on the Pinjore-Nalagarh road, the robbers threatened him to drive towards the jungle. Forcing him to get down from the car after a while, they assaulted him and snatched his wallet and mobile phone at gunpoint.

They pushed him off the hill and drove off with his vehicle.

Kashyap said he somehow made it back to the main road and ran into a police patrolling team. Among the five robbers, three had beards, one had a light stubble, while another wore a cap on his head and an earring.

Acting on his complaint, police registered a case under Arms Act and Section 395 (dacoity) of the Indian Penal Code at the Pinjore police station. Police are scanning CCTV footage for leads about the accused.

Cautioning taxi drivers to remain alert about robbers, Kalka ACP Joginder Singh advised them to take bookings as well as payments online. In case of any suspicion, they should alert police at 112. “Police teams are investigating the matter and are confident of nabbing the accused soon,” he added.

