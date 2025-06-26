Cabinet expansion on cards: Himachal CM

Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday hinted towards the plan of expanding the cabinet. With infighting in the grand old party, Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu will be forced to walk the tightrope. (HT Photo)

“The cabinet will also be expanded soon and its information will be made public when the time comes,” he said, while talking to media persons on the sidelines of flagging off 12 electric scooters from his official residence Oak Over in Shimla.

One cabinet berth has been lying vacant since the formation of the Congress government. The maximum number of ministers, including the chief minister, cannot exceed 12. The Congress has a total of 40 legislators in the 68-member House. With infighting in the grand old party, Sukhu will be forced to walk the tightrope.

Also with the reconstitution of Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) expected soon, there are chances that Congress will implement “one man, one post”. As per party insiders one more cabinet berth is likely to fall vacant if the party chooses someone from the cabinet for the post of president.

HPCC has been lying defunct since November last year, after party’s national president Mallikarjun Kharge dissolved the committee on November 6, 2024, along with the district and block units, though Pratibha Singh was retained as president of the committee.

Assembly deputy speaker Vinay Kumar, deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri, rural development and panchayati raj minister Anirudh Singh, former CPS and MLA from Arki Sanjay Awasthi, Kasauli MLA Vinod Sultanpuri, Bhoranj MLA Suresh Kumar are front runners of for the post of President.

Amid ongoing speculation about changes in the committee, Sukhu has extended his support to state congress president Pratibha Singh, saying he had “no objection” to her continuing as party chief. “She has done good work as president. If the party keeps her in the post, I have no issue with that,” said Sukhu.

Fully prepared for monsoon, cautions tourists

CM Sukhu also highlighted the state’s preparedness for the monsoon, encouraging tourists to visit Himachal without fear. “Monsoon has arrived in Himachal and the administration has made full preparations to deal with it,” said Sukhu, while urging the tourists to enjoy their trip but stay away from rivers and streams during the rainy season.

He said, “In the year 2023 – when the state witnessed one of the worst disasters, about 75,000 tourists were stranded in Himachal, the government had evacuated them safely.”

The chief minister informed that Shipkila in Kinnaur district has been developed as a new tourist destination. Tourists can reach here via Parwanoo. “There is no reason to fear. Himachal is ready. Tourists are welcome,” he added.

Reiterated 12% free power

Sukhu also reiterated his government’s stand to fight for Himachal’s right to 12% free power royalty from BBMB projects.

“It’s been 14 years since the Supreme Court ruled in our favour, yet Himachal hasn’t received its rightful share. Punjab and Haryana keep creating hurdles. If SJVNL and NHPC can give us 12% royalty, why can’t BBMB? Our natural resources are being used in these projects,” the CM said, blaming the Central government for inaction.

Earlier during the day, the CM flagged off the e-scooters, aimed to provide doorstep delivery of medical services, including delivery of medicines, screening and counseling services to patients.

These e-scooters have been provided to the health department through the state AIDS control society and would be deployed across eight districts of Himachal. The initiative aims to deliver doorstep medical services, including delivery of medicines, screening and counseling services to patients suffering from human immunodeficiency virus, sexually transmitted infection, tuberculosis and hepatitis.

Adopt people centric approach, CM tells young officers

A group of administrative officers undergoing a foundation course at Dr Manmohan Singh Himachal Pradesh Institute of Public Administration (HIPA) called on chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday.

The group included two Indian Administrative Services probationers of batch 2024 and 19 Himachal Administrative Services and allied services probationers of 2025 batch.

Sukhu asked the officers to adopt people centric approach and uphold the values of transparency, efficiency and public welfare in their administrative responsibilities.

The CM extended congratulations and best wishes to the officers for their future assignments. He emphasised the critical role of administrative officers in delivering effective governance and public services.