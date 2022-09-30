Cable operator murder case: Police to cross question Lawrence Bishnoi’s aides

The Ludhiana police on Friday took gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, key accused in murder case of singer turned politician Sidhu Moose Wala, to joint interrogation center for questioning in the murder case of a cable operator. The gangster denied his role in the murder case so far. The police also questioned the gangster about supplying weapons to the shooters involved in the murder case of Sidhu Moose Wala.

The Ludhiana police suspect involvement of SK Kharod, an aide of the gangster, in the case. The police will bring him on a production warrant for cross questioning. The Ludhiana police brought Bishnoi from Bathinda Jail for questioning in a five-and-a-half-year-old untraced murder case of a cable operator in Harkrishan Vihar of Meharban in 2017. The police suspects that Bishnoi could have murdered the cable operators through his aide with intention of grabbing the cable business. The court had remanded the accused 13 days in police custody for questioning. Earlier on August 10, the Ludhiana CIA Police had brought gangster Jatinderpal Shergill, an aide of Bishnoi and gangster-turned-terrorist Harvinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda on production warrant from Patiala for questioning for supplying weapons to local gangs.

