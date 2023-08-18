Security forces seize cache of arms near LoC in J&K’s Kupwara district

Security forces on Friday recovered a cache of arms and ammunition, including five AK rifles, near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district. A cache of arms and ammunition, including five AK rifles, seven pistols and four hand-grenades, was recovered during a joint operation by the Indian Army, Border Security Force and Jammu and Kashmir Police in the Machil sector of Kupwara on Friday. (ANI Photo)

On a specific input from the Border Security Force (BSF), a joint operation was launched by BSF and Indian Army personnel in the Machil sector of Kupwara.

The BSF said in a post, “War like stores were recovered in the operation, including five AK series rifles, eight AK magazines, seven 9mm pistols, 15 9mm pistol magzines, four hand-grenades, 7.62 mm AK rounds (415), 7.62 mm AP rounds (115), and 9 mm rounds (244).”

According to the BSF, which mans the India-Pakistan border, the operation was in progress.

BSF IG, Kashmir, Ashok Yadav said that the operation is the result of “strong operational synergy” between the BSF and the army on the LoC.

“This operation has been named Op Machil Parhaar II. It is under way,” Yadav added.

