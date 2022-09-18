Cache of arms recovered in Uri

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Sep 18, 2022 12:32 AM IST

Army and police in a joint operation recovered a cache of arms and ammunition near the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir’s Uri sector

ByHT Correspondent

Army and police in a joint operation recovered a cache of arms and ammunition near the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir’s Uri sector.

The recoveries were made from across the LoC fencing in Hathlanga village.

SSP Baramulla, in a statement today, said that based on the intelligence input troops of 3 Rajput Rifles and police launched a search operation in the Hatlanga nullah near LoC.

“The forces recovered one AK rifle, one magazine and 28 rounds of ammunition. The case has been registered and investigation taken up,” the statement said.

