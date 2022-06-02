Call records ought to be provided to accused at beginning of trial: Punjab and Haryana High Court
The Punjab and Haryana high court has held that an accused is entitled to be provided with call records/tower locations, if so directed to be preserved of those associated with a criminal case, at the beginning of trial on just after the framing of charges by a trial court.
The high court bench of justice Gurvinder Singh Gill observed that the accused has to build up his defence right from the very inception after charges are framed.
The court was hearing a plea from one Gagandeep Singh who had challenged a special court, Ludhiana, order whereby an application moved by him to provide call detail records/mobile tower location was dismissed.
“It is not that defence has to be build up only at the stage of recording of statement or at the stage of recording defence evidence, but the same can well be built up right from the stage of cross-examination of the prosecution witnesses when the accused would be confronting the prosecution witnesses with all such material which could demolish their deposition,” the bench observed.
It added that if the accused can be permitted to have access to these documents at the stage of recording defence evidence, then the court does not see any rationale in depriving accused access to such documents at the stage of cross-examining prosecution witnesses so as to build up his defence.
Gagandeep was booked in a drugs case on November 30, 2020 at police station Dehlon in Ludhiana. The court had earlier ordered preservation of call records/ tower locations of some persons in the case, which was allowed. However, when the matter was fixed for framing of charges, his plea for providing the same was dismissed. In high court he had argued that once the record has been preserved he ought to have been provided with the same to build up his defence.
On the other hand, state’s counsel had told court that such like documents cannot be furnished to the petitioner at the stage of consideration on framing of charges since the same do not form part of the charge-sheet and are not “relied upon” documents and had never been taken into possession by the police during the course of investigation. It is only at the stage of defence evidence that the petitioner may be permitted to have access to the said documents, the state had argued.
The court opined that at the stage of framing of charges, the accused certainly does not have a right to have access to these documents which are not part of challan and are in the nature of documents to help him put forth his defence. “The question as regards framing of charges has to be considered mainly on the basis of the documents collected by the police during the course of investigation. Since, the call detail record is not part of the challan, therefore, the petitioner, at this stage has no right to call for these documents,” the bench ruled.
However, court further said that as far as the contention of providing such type documents only at the stage of recording defence evidence is concerned, this court somehow cannot accept the contention as the accused has to build up his defence right from the very inception after charges are framed.
“The petitioner would be entitled to the call detail record and tower location record once the charges are framed,” the bench said adding that if trial court decides to frame charges against the accused, it would issue necessary directions for calling for the call detail and tower location records once the charges are framed,” the bench said.
-
Stone pelting in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh after ex-BJP councillor's son's death
The deceased was identified as Ratan, a resident of the Gandhinagar area of Chittorgarh. He was reportedly attacked by some unknown assailants at the Shivaji Circle on Tuesday night. Chittorgarh superintendent of police (SP), Preeti Jain told ANI that Section 144 of the IPC was yet to be imposed in the region and internet services have also not been snapped as of now.
-
'Caste-based count' in a set time frame, says Nitish. RJD claims victory
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday said that a caste-based count will be held in Bihar in a set time frame and a cabinet will be decision before a final announcement.
-
Covid-19: Mumbai reports 739 new cases, 46% jump since yesterday
Mumbai on Wednesday reported 739 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, a jump of 46 per cent since Tuesday when the city saw 506 infections. The positivity rate stood at 8.4 per cent.
-
'Is it true..?': Smriti Irani's questions to Kejriwal over Satyendar Jain arrest
Irani on Wednesday posed a series of sharp questions to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal over the arrest of his health minister Satyendar Jain by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case.
-
Delhi weather: Rain, gusty winds at 30-40 kmph likely in next 2 hours, says IMD
A powerful thunderstorm - packing winds of up to 100 km per hour - pummeled Delhi Monday, leaving two dead and over 530 trees uprooted, as well as flooding roads and creating traffic jams, causing widespread damage to property and vehicles, and disrupting internet and electricity supply. It was the first storm with wind speeds of over 100 km per hour since June 2018, when Cyclone Palam tore through Delhi with 104 km per hour winds.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics