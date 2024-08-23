‘Callous officials’: Gogi demolishes foundation stone of pipeline project under Buddha Nullah revamp

{Laid by him in 2022} MLA Gogi damaged his own inaugurated Budhha Nullah project in Ludhiana on Friday, August 23, 2024. (HT Photo)

High drama unfolded as Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Ludhiana West Gurpreet Bassi Gogi demolished the foundation stone of a pipeline project to be built under ₹650 crore Buddha Nullah rejuvenation project. It was Gogi who laid the foundation stone in 2022.

Gogi said the move stems from ‘frustration over the poor performance’ of the departments involved in the project. He pointed out that the project has been marred by ‘multiple delays’.

Gogi highlighted that he had inaugurated the project to install rising pipes in the Buddha Nullah on May 18, 2022. However, the pipes are mostly blocked, and the drainage department and Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) have failed to implement the project effectively.

The work was to be done under the Buddha Nullah rejuvenation project, which was launched in 2020 with an initial deadline set for 2022. However, it has since missed the deadline and as of now, officials claim that the work is 98% complete.

However, locals and officials have raised the issue multiple times, claiming that the ground reality is far from these claims.

The Buddha Nullah is a key water channel running through Ludhiana. Locals have time and again pointed out that the water in the channel is ‘visibly polluted’ and poses serious risks for their health and the environment.

MLA Gogi voiced his dissatisfaction and said most of the project payments have been made but the state of Buddha Nullah has not changed.

“This foundation stone is of no use if nothing has been done to clean the nullah,” the MLA said.

During a recent Vidhan Sabha committee meeting, Gogi had also demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the project.

He claimed that 95% of the payments, totaling ₹588 crore, plus ₹34 crore for annual maintenance, have been cleared and despite that, the sewage treatment plants (STPs) are not functioning properly. Gogi pointed out that a meter near Wallipur village showed chemical oxygen demand (COD) and biological oxygen demand (BOD) levels far above the acceptable ranges, indicating that the water treatment plants are ineffective.

Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) district chief Rajneesh Dhiman did not miss the opportunity to take a dig at the ruling AAP.

He said that it ‘clearly shows that things are not going well within the AAP’.

“Even the MLAs are unable to get their work done. Who will listen to the common people’s problems?” he questioned.

He added the while AAP MLAs are putting up stones with their names on them by giving false promises of development to the people, there is zero progress in reality.

Dhiman also pointed out that the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has slapped a ₹1,026 crore fine on the state government for not taking concrete steps to manage legacy waste and sewage discharge.

According to the revamp project’s details, the budget was allocated for the construction of STPs, pumping stations, effluent treatment plants (ETPs) for dairy complexes and the rehabilitation of existing STPs to reduce pollution in Buddha Nullah. The project includes a maintenance period of 21 months during construction and 10 years after completion. The project was awarded to M/s Khilari Infrastructure Private Limited and GVPR Engineers Ltd.

The project involves constructing two new STPs at Jamalpur and Balloke. While these STPs are operational, other parts of the project, including construction of intermediate pumping stations and the installation of pipelines, have faced delays.

According to reports, sources of pollution in nullah mainly include domestic effluents, dairy waste and industrial effluents.

The responsibility for the water channel’s cleanliness and maintenance falls upon multiple departments, including the Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board, municipal corporation, Punjab Energy Development Authority and the PPCB.

Former minister and senior Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia lauded Gogi’s move.