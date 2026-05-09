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Campaigning comes to close in Ambala

Independent mayoral candidate Sonia Chaudhary held a large road show with her husband Vinay Kumar, which was flagged-off

Published on: May 09, 2026 03:26 am IST
By Bhavey Nagpal, Karnal
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The high octane campaign for the Ambala municipal corporation ended on Friday with all two mayor candidates taking out their road shows in the town and the BJP nominee focusing on corner meetings.

Voting for the mayor post and 20 wards will be held on May 10 with counting and results scheduled for May 13. (HT File)

Voting for the mayor post and 20 wards will be held on May 10 with counting and results scheduled for May 13.

The Congress party organised a road show from Gurudwara Manji Sahib to Jagadhari Gate passing through the old city of Ambala, seeking votes for their mayoral candidate Kulwinder Kaur and 20 ward members.

Ambala MP Varun Chaudhary and MLA Nirmal Singh led the march and were joined by district urban president Pawan Aggarwal, senior party leaders Rohit Jain, Ashok Mehta, Amisha Chawla and others.

Similarly, independent mayoral candidate Sonia Chaudhary held a large road show with her husband Vinay Kumar, which was flagged-off by leaders from the INLD, BSP and AAP. All parties are supporting the independent candidate.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Bhavey Nagpal

Bhavey Nagpal is a staff correspondent based at Karnal. He reports on crime, politics, health, railways, highways, and civic affairs for northern Haryana districts.

Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Campaigning comes to close in Ambala
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Campaigning comes to close in Ambala
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