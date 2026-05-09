Campaigning comes to close in Ambala

The high octane campaign for the Ambala municipal corporation ended on Friday with all two mayor candidates taking out their road shows in the town and the BJP nominee focusing on corner meetings.

Voting for the mayor post and 20 wards will be held on May 10 with counting and results scheduled for May 13. (HT File)

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Voting for the mayor post and 20 wards will be held on May 10 with counting and results scheduled for May 13.

The Congress party organised a road show from Gurudwara Manji Sahib to Jagadhari Gate passing through the old city of Ambala, seeking votes for their mayoral candidate Kulwinder Kaur and 20 ward members.

Ambala MP Varun Chaudhary and MLA Nirmal Singh led the march and were joined by district urban president Pawan Aggarwal, senior party leaders Rohit Jain, Ashok Mehta, Amisha Chawla and others.

Similarly, independent mayoral candidate Sonia Chaudhary held a large road show with her husband Vinay Kumar, which was flagged-off by leaders from the INLD, BSP and AAP. All parties are supporting the independent candidate.

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{{^usCountry}} Later, INLD supremo Abhay Chautala also addressed programs, seeking votes for Chaudhary. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Later, INLD supremo Abhay Chautala also addressed programs, seeking votes for Chaudhary. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} On the other hand, BJP candidate Akshita Saini addressed multiple corner meetings and door-to-door campaigns with former minister Aseem Goel. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On the other hand, BJP candidate Akshita Saini addressed multiple corner meetings and door-to-door campaigns with former minister Aseem Goel. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A large meeting was held at the old cloth market, a hub for wholesalers and retailers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A large meeting was held at the old cloth market, a hub for wholesalers and retailers. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The duo also addressed a gathering of the Muslim community at Jamia Darus Salam madrasa in the town. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The duo also addressed a gathering of the Muslim community at Jamia Darus Salam madrasa in the town. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma, meanwhile, led three road shows in favour of his aides and BJP ward nominees Rajkumar Gupta, Vishal Rana and Beenu Garg. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma, meanwhile, led three road shows in favour of his aides and BJP ward nominees Rajkumar Gupta, Vishal Rana and Beenu Garg. {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Bhavey Nagpal ...Read More Bhavey Nagpal is a staff correspondent based at Karnal. He reports on crime, politics, health, railways, highways, and civic affairs for northern Haryana districts. Read Less

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