Camps for voter enrolment on Nov 9, 10, 23, 24 at all polling booths in Ludhiana

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Nov 05, 2024 10:40 PM IST

Deputy commissioner –cum-district election officer Jitendra Jorwal stated that the initiative aims to ensure that no eligible voter is left behind.

The district administration will organise special camps on November 9, 10, 23 and 24 at all polling booths to assist voters in submitting claims and objections for the special summary revision of electoral rolls with January 1, 2025, as the qualifying date.

The staff assigned to these camps will assist individuals in their registration process and facilitate their participation in the democratic process. (HT File)
The staff assigned to these camps will assist individuals in their registration process and facilitate their participation in the democratic process. (HT File)

Deputy commissioner –cum-district election officer Jitendra Jorwal stated that the initiative aims to ensure that no eligible voter is left behind. It will also help individuals enroll for voter identity cards, make corrections in personal details, and add or delete names from the voter list. All booth-level officers will be present at the polling booths during these camps.

Jorwal encouraged anyone who wishes to register as a voter, delete their name from the voters’ list, or change their address to contact the booth level officer (BLO) at the respective polling station and submit the necessary forms on the specified dates. He urged the public to take full advantage of these camps to become active participants in the democratic process. He emphasised that these camps would play a crucial role in strengthening the democratic system in the country.

The staff assigned to these camps will assist individuals in their registration process and facilitate their participation in the democratic process.

