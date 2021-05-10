Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Can Covid warriors be treated on priority, HC asks Centre, Punjab
chandigarh news

Can Covid warriors be treated on priority, HC asks Centre, Punjab

The petitioner has argued that as he is was on Covid-19 duty at the virus testing lab in Ludhiana, he should be given priority over other patients for kidney transplant
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAY 10, 2021 11:45 PM IST
Suffering from chronic kidney failure, for which the cause is unclear, the petitioner is undergoing dialysis. (HT Photo/For Representational Purpose Only)

The Punjab and Haryana high court has asked the Centre and Punjab government whether there is any policy for giving priority to Covid-19 warriors to get treated for a disease reported during the period of their fight against the pandemic.

The high court has acted on a plea by Chanchal Singh, an assistant professor in the department of physiology and biochemistry at Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Ludhiana. The court was told that the petitioner is a Covid-19 warrior, who acquired kidney disease when he was posted for virus testing at Viral Research and Diagnostic Laboratory, Ludhiana, in November 2020.

Suffering from chronic kidney failure, for which the cause is unclear, the petitioner is undergoing dialysis at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, Ludhiana, and Max Super Specialty Hospital, Mohali.

The court was told that he has been enrolled in the list of kidney transplant patients by the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education Research, Chandigarh, and directions be issued to the authorities concerned for getting his transplant done at the earliest under the Deceased Donor Kidney Transplant Scheme.

The petitioner has argued that as he is a Covid-19 warrior, he should be given priority over other patients. The Centre, Punjab government and PGIMER have been asked to respond by May 24, whether there are any specific instructions or policies for providing such preferential treatment.

The Punjab and Haryana high court has asked the Centre and Punjab government whether there is any policy for giving priority to Covid-19 warriors to get treated for a disease reported during the period of their fight against the pandemic.

The high court has acted on a plea by Chanchal Singh, an assistant professor in the department of physiology and biochemistry at Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Ludhiana. The court was told that the petitioner is a Covid-19 warrior, who acquired kidney disease when he was posted for virus testing at Viral Research and Diagnostic Laboratory, Ludhiana, in November 2020.

Suffering from chronic kidney failure, for which the cause is unclear, the petitioner is undergoing dialysis at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, Ludhiana, and Max Super Specialty Hospital, Mohali.

The court was told that he has been enrolled in the list of kidney transplant patients by the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education Research, Chandigarh, and directions be issued to the authorities concerned for getting his transplant done at the earliest under the Deceased Donor Kidney Transplant Scheme.

The petitioner has argued that as he is a Covid-19 warrior, he should be given priority over other patients. The Centre, Punjab government and PGIMER have been asked to respond by May 24, whether there are any specific instructions or policies for providing such preferential treatment.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Mama dog seems to have a problem with her ‘yellow puppy’. Watch

Cops dance to Enjaai Enjaami at Chennai station, get thumbs up from tweeple

When JRD Tata helped the future prez of India KR Narayanan to achieve his dream

Over 1.48 crore Olive Ridley turtles hatch in Odisha's Gahirmatha beach. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Himanta Biswa Sarma
Covid-19 vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP