Canada-based gangster Landa owns up Punjab shopkeeper’s killing on FB

Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh, alias Landa, who is wanted by Punjab Police in several criminal cases, has taken the responsibility for the murder of a shopkeeper in the border district of Tarn Taran through his alleged Facebook account.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: 30-year-old shop owner shot dead in Tarn Taran; three booked

Gurjant Singh, 30, was shot dead by two motorcycle-borne men when he was working at his garments shop at Deenpur village in Tarn Taran on Tuesday. He received six bullet injuries.

Gurjant, a resident of Rasoolpur village, had allegedly received an extortion threat of ₹20 lakh from Landa around four months ago.

On Wednesday, a Facebook post from the account named after Landa Harike surfaced. The post termed Gurjant a “police cat (a criminal turned police informer)”. Landa also threatened to kill “all police touts” through the post.

He claimed that Gurjant was responsible for ruining the life of Arshdeep Singh, a cousin of the victim and among the three accused.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Arshdeep was recently arrested by Delhi and Haryana Police in an improvised explosive device (IED) seizure case, said senior superintendent of police (SSP) Ranjit Singh Dhillon. He said Arshdeep is also involved in drug smuggling cases.

Arshdeep is an accomplice of Landa. The SSP said preliminary investigation revealed a property dispute between Arshdeep and Gurjant.

The two other accused who carried out the crime were identified as Gurkirat Singh and Ishmeet Singh.

Landa’s post also threatened Punjab Police of dire consequences if his house was raided. “Police should take action, but if our houses are raided, like earlier, we will reach your houses,” the post said.

It alleged that the police have illegally detained 35-40 youngsters in jails. “Those who betray us will get death,” the post said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This is not the first time when Landa has threatened Punjab Police. Earlier, he threatened Punjab Police officials after his house was raided at Harike in an extortion case.

A few months ago, an IED was planted under a Punjab Police sub inspector’s SUV in Amritsar. Investigation found Landa was behind the crime.

He is turning out to be the biggest headache for Punjab Police and faces more than 30 criminal cases. He is the prime accused in the rocket propelled grenade (RPG) attack at Punjab Police’s intelligence headquarters in Mohali. He is accused of smuggling heroin, weapons and explosives from across the border in collusion with Pakistan-based terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda with the use of drones.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The SSP said the post and the extortion threat allegations to Gurjant are being probed.