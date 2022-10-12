30-year-old shop owner shot dead in Tarn Taran; three booked

A 30-year-old shop owner was shot dead by two bike-borne men in Deenpur village on the Amritsar-Bathinda National Highway, on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Gurjant Singh of Rasoolpur village. His father, Ajayab Singh, in a statement, said “Around four months ago, gangster Landa had demanded ₹20 lakh extortion from my son, but we were already under the debt of ₹40 lakh.”

Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh alias Landa is wanted by Punjab Police in several criminal cases, including cross-border smuggling of explosives, arms and drugs. Facing many murder cases, Landa is also accused of conspiring the rocket propelled grenade (RPG) attack at Punjab Police’s intelligence headquarters in Mohali.

The incident took place at around 4 pm when the victim was at his shop. Eyewitnesses said, “Two bike-borne men had entered the shop and asked for some clothes from the victim. When the victim was showing them the variety of the garments, the duo men opened indiscriminate firing at Janta.”

The accused, as per sources, had come from the road leading from Patti.

The victim sustained six bullet injuries and was rushed to Tarn Taran Civil Hospital by owners of nearby shops. However, he was declared dead on arrival at the hospital.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Ranjit Singh Dhillon said they have nominated three accused in the case — Arshdeep Singh, Ishmeet Singh and Gurkirat Singh — under Sections 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and Sections 25-54-59 of the Arms Act.

The SSP added that preliminary investigation showed that Arshdeep, a habitual criminal who was recently arrested by the Delhi and Haryana police in a case of explosives seizure of an improvised explosive device (IED), is the deceased’s cousin and had been involved in a property dispute with him. He said the police was also looking into the extortion angle.

A senior police official, who did not wish to be named, meanwhile said, “Arshdeep had already threatened to kill the victim.”

Other news in brief:

Members of Numberdar Union booked day after blocking NH-7

Sangrur

Numberdar Union members were booked for blocking the Chandigarh-Bathinda national highway (NH-7) on Monday. They held a protest near Gurdwara Sidhana Sahib, demanding the state government hike their honorarium and pension besides providing them relief from paying toll tax. Police on Tuesday booked 15 union leaders and 350 protesters for harassing commuters and obstructing public servants from performing their duty.

Punjab govt releases ₹17.49 cr for schools

Chandigarh

In a bid to tackle shortage of rooms in government schools across 17 districts, the state government released ₹17.49 crore and an additional ₹1.94 crore for the purchase of furniture for 334 classrooms, school education minister Harjot Singh Bains said in a statement. The rooms are being constructed in the school with the support of Nabard.

Centre should finances for stubble management: Hayer

Chandigarh

Punjab environment minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer on Tuesday said the Centre should provide financial assistance to state farmers for stubble management. “Pollution caused by stubble burning is not a problem of one state alone, but of the entire country. The state is constantly taking steps to prevent farmers from burning paddy stubble,” he claimed during a video conference held by the Union ministry of environment.

Mann offers assurances to sugarcane farmers

Chandigarh

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said the state was committed to safeguarding the interests of sugarcane cultivators by ensuring timely purchase and payment of their produce. Mann, while presiding over a meeting of the Sugarcane Control Board, said his government had increased the price of sugarcane by ₹20 per quintal under state agreed price (SAP), asking the private millers to ensure that the farmers get full price of their produce.