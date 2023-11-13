Canada-linked narco module busted in Amritsar; 2 arrested

Punjab Police and Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday arrested two drug smugglers with 500 gm of heroin smuggled by a drone that sneaked into the Indian territory from the Pakistan side.

Punjab Police and Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday arrested two drug smugglers with 500 gm of heroin smuggled by a drone that sneaked into the Indian territory from the Pakistan side. With the arrest of the accused, police have claimed that the drug-smuggling module was being operated by Canada-based notorious smuggler Mann Bilawal Singh with the help of his Pakistani counterparts. (Representational image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With the arrest of the accused, police have claimed that the drug-smuggling module was being operated by Canada-based notorious smuggler Mann Bilawal Singh with the help of his Pakistani counterparts.

The arrested accused have been identified as Daljit Singh of Udhar Dhariwal village and Palwinder Singh of Rajatal village. The joint team of BSF and Punjab Police has also recovered a motorcycle which was being used for retrieving drug consignments being airdropped by drones.

According to the police, Mann Bilawal Singh is nephew of arrested accused Daljit Singh. Bilawal is son of Punjab’s former notorious smuggler Punjab Singh of Rajatal village in Amritsar.

A BSF spokesperson said, “Our personnel intercepted a suspected drone near Udhar Dhariwal village. A search operation in the area yielded a packet of contraband suspected to be heroin (540 gms). It was wrapped with yellow adhesive tape. A packet wrapped with black adhesive tape with LED attached to it was also recovered from a field.” “The search was widened with the help of Amritsar rural police, and the joint team apprehended two suspected smugglers along with a motor cycle from a house in Udhar Dhariwal village,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Attrai deputy superintendent of police, Gurinderpal Singh Nagra, said a preliminary investigation has revealed that the smuggling network was being operated from Canada by Bilawal.

“The house from which the accused were arrested was being used by Bilawal for providing shelter to couriers. Bilalwal’s uncle Daljit used to send suitable location to him in Canada for airdropping drug consignments. Bilwal had been further sending the locations to his aides in Pakistan,” he said.

Another police official, privy to the investigation, said, “Bilwal and Daljit used to give ₹25,000 for collecting an airdropped consignment. The consignments were being smuggled further to various peddlers.”

DSP Nagra said they will soon write to the higher authorities for issuing Interpol Red Corner Notice (RCN) against Bilawal.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON