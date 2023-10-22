Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Canadian diplomats’ exit will hit Punjabis the most, says Bikram Majithia

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
Oct 22, 2023 07:16 AM IST

Bikram Singh Majithia, a leader of the Shiromani Akali Dal, has said that the exit of 41 Canadian diplomats will have a major impact on Punjab and Punjabis, as it will affect the economy and visa processes.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former minister Bikram Singh Majithia on Saturday stated that the exit of 41 Canadian diplomats will hit Punjab and Punjabis the most. He was here to appear in the district court in a defamation case filed by him against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh for making drug-related remarks against him. “Millions of NRIs settled in Canada visit Punjab every year and contribute towards the economy of the state. Thousands of students visit Canada every year from Punjab. With the decrease in staff visa process will be effected,” he said.

Shiromani Akai Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia (HT File)
Topics
punjab shiromani akali dal bikram singh majithia
