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Canal breach floods Amritsar localities after boring work triggers leak

Soil displacement during construction, coupled with uncapped legacy pipelines near Kot Mitt Singh and Sultanwind, allowed the escaping water to flow through old passages directly into populated neighbourhoods

Published on: Sep 20, 2026, 07:53:30 IST
By Surjit Singh, Amritsar
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A breach in the Upper Bari Doab Canal (UBDC) near Chatiwind on Tarn Taran Road flooded nearby residential areas in Amritsar on Saturday, prompting the administration to launch emergency measures. The waterlogging triggered panic among residents.

Water enters neighbourhoods near Chatiwind through uncapped legacy pipes; canal water flow lowered to plug leak. (HT)
Water enters neighbourhoods near Chatiwind through uncapped legacy pipes; canal water flow lowered to plug leak. (HT)

Officials said the breach occurred during subterranean pipe-boring work beneath the canal as part of a project to supply canal water for domestic use. Soil displacement during construction, coupled with uncapped legacy pipelines near Kot Mitt Singh and Sultanwind, allowed the escaping water to flow through old passages directly into populated neighbourhoods.

In response, the local administration lowered the canal’s water level to halt further outflow while emergency repair work began. The situation was brought largely under control by the time of filing this report.

Along with local residents, civil defence teams worked to prevent more water from entering the residential area. Sandbags and other material were placed to plug the breach and contain the flow.

Amritsar South AAP MLA Inderbir Singh Nijjar and Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla inspected the site to oversee the operations. Nijjar said no major damage had been reported so far, though he warned that a larger structural collapse could have led to severe losses. He said the canal’s water level had been reduced to control the flow and further measures were being taken to bring the situation under control.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Surjit Singh

Surjit Singh is a correspondent. He covers politics and agriculture, besides religious affairs and Indo-Pak border in Amritsar and Tarn Taran.

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