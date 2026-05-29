Canal water push for irrigation has helped recharge groundwater: Punjab CM

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said Punjab has been able to use 96% of canal water for irrigation due to extensive efforts undertaken by the state to strengthen and expand the canal network.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann shakes hands with young hockey players at Sant Avtar Singh Memorial Hockey Stadium in Jalandhar on Thursday. (@BhagwantMann X)

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Addressing the gathering after paying obeisance on the 38th death anniversary of Sant Baba Avtar Singh at Seechewal village in Jalandhar district, Mann said increased canal water usage has helped the state improve the groundwater table in several parts of the state.

“The state used canal water for around 96% irrigation this year to curb further exploitation of groundwater. More than 21,000 cusecs of water was released into the fields, and sustained environmental efforts helped recharge 21 lakh cubic metres of groundwater, leading to a rise of two to four metres in the water table in many areas. This has immensely benefited the farmers,” Mann said. Mann was accompanied by Rajya Sabha member Balbir Singh Seechewal, the party’s Punjab affairs in-charge Manish Sisodia and others.

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{{^usCountry}} He said 14,000km of pipes and watercourses were laid across the state to ensure canal water reached every corner of the state. “The state government has ushered in a new era of improved canal irrigation, which is greatly benefiting farmers. Canal water not only saves groundwater but also improves soil fertility,” he said. The chief minister said recharge points have also been created in canals and rivers, contributing to a rise in groundwater levels. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said 14,000km of pipes and watercourses were laid across the state to ensure canal water reached every corner of the state. “The state government has ushered in a new era of improved canal irrigation, which is greatly benefiting farmers. Canal water not only saves groundwater but also improves soil fertility,” he said. The chief minister said recharge points have also been created in canals and rivers, contributing to a rise in groundwater levels. {{/usCountry}}

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He asked the people to remain united against divisive forces trying to disturb communal harmony in the state.

“It is high time Punjabis unite to give a befitting reply to divisive forces that are enemies of peace, amity and communal harmony. Those trying to disturb communal harmony want to push the state back into dark days. These forces want to gain power by creating communal strife, but they will not succeed because people in Punjab celebrate all festivals together,” he said.

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Mann and Seechewal also inaugurated a new astroturf at the Sant Avtar Singh Memorial hockey stadium.