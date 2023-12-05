Cancellation report ready in Honey Singh vulgar song case: Govt to HC

The Punjab government on Monday told the Punjab and Haryana high court that police have prepared a cancellation report in the May 2013 criminal case registered against rapper Honey Singh on allegations of singing a “vulgar song”.

The singer had denied that he had anything to do with the song that was uploaded on social media.

State’s counsel told the high court bench of justice JS Bedi during resumed hearing of a 2013-plea from the singer that a cancellation report had been prepared and was pending approval of the higher authorities.

The FIR was registered on May 16, 2013 in SBS Nagar on allegations of singing an “obscene song”.

After widespread controversy over the song, the government had ordered FIR against him. The high court had come down heavily on the government for its failure to curb inappropriate language in songs.

The singer had denied that he had anything to do with the song that was uploaded on social media. The singer had moved high court, seeking quashing of the FIR.

In view of state’s stand, the court has disposed of the plea. However, the court observed that in case the state choses to file a report indicting him, he be given seven days advance notice.

