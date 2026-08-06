Over the past few years, Haryana has witnessed a steady rise in cancer cases. In 2025, the state’s estimated cancer incidence crossed 33,000, while the estimated mortality toll from the disease reached 18,400.

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According to the data of cancer patients tabled in the Rajya Sabha by the ministry of health and family welfare based on projections of the Indian Council of Medical Research–National Institute of Epidemiology (ICMR-NIE), the estimated number of cancer of patients in Haryana reached 33,395 and 18,400 deaths in 2025, reflecting a consistent year-on-year increase over the past five years. The estimates indicate that new cancer cases in Haryana have increased by 3,380, or around 11.3%, between 2021 and 2025, rising from 30,015 cases in 2021 against the national average of 10.05%. During this period, cancer-related deaths climbed by 1,844, or about 11.1%, from 16,543 to 18,387, against the national average of 10.06%.

The data reveals an uninterrupted upward trend in both incidence and mortality, with the number of cases and deaths increasing every year during the five-year period.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the projections, Haryana ranks 17th among all states and union territories in terms of both estimated new cancer cases and cancer deaths in 2025. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the projections, Haryana ranks 17th among all states and union territories in terms of both estimated new cancer cases and cancer deaths in 2025. {{/usCountry}}

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With 33,395 projected cases, Haryana was far behind the neighbouring Punjab which has reported 43,196 estimated cases in 2025 and the number increased from 39,521 in 2021. Similarly, estimated mortality of cancer cases in Punjab reached 24,886 in 2025 from 22,786 in 2026.

The highest cancer burden in the country is projected in Uttar Pradesh, with 2,26,125 new cases and 1,25,184 deaths in 2025.

Nationally, the WHO Global Status Report on Cancer, 2026, based on GLOBOCAN 2022 estimates, projects around 14.1 lakh new cancer cases and 9.2 lakh cancer deaths in India. The report estimates that the cumulative risk of developing cancer before the age of 75 is 10.6%, meaning nearly one in every 10 Indians is likely to develop the disease during their lifetime.

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According to the ministry, public health is primarily a state subject, and cancer prevention and treatment are being strengthened under the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases (NP-NCD).

A senior officer from Haryana health department pleading anonymity said that the department has taken several initiatives, including screening services at district and community health centres, establishment of day care cancer centres and expansion of tertiary cancer treatment facilities. Also, the data of the patients keeps updating as it was really difficult to find out the exact number of the patients in the state.