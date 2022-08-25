Cancer hospital inauguration: Bajwa slams CM for not inviting Oppn members
Chandigarh :Leader of opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa on Wednesday slammed chief minister Bhagwant Mann for not inviting the opposition members to the inauguration of Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre in New Chandigarh by Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Chandigarh :Leader of opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa on Wednesday slammed chief minister Bhagwant Mann for not inviting the opposition members to the inauguration of Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre in New Chandigarh by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
In a statement, Bajwa said the AAP government has shown its narrow mindedness in not inviting members of the opposition Congress to the inauguration ceremony of the hospital.
“It shows the lack of political maturity and bankruptcy of the AAP, which is otherwise trying its hard to present itself as a substitute for the BJP at the Centre,” he wrote, condemning the ruling party.
The Congress leader said the foundation stone of the hospital was laid by then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on December 30, 2013, when (Akali leader) Parkash Singh Badal was the chief minister of Punjab. The hospital and research centre would not only provide relief to the cancer patients of Malwa region of Punjab but also to the patients from Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan, he said.
-
Foodgrain transport contract scam: VB to probe charges of favouritism, corruption against Manpreet, aides
The action against former finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal is being taken on a complaint filed by former Bathinda Urban MLA Sarup Chand Singla on Tuesday. People familiar with the development said Singla did not submit any evidence to buttress his allegations. Manpreet's brother-in-law Jaijeet Johal, who was in charge of the former FM's political office in Bathinda, rubbished the charges levelled by the BJP leader. Singla and Manpreet have been at loggerheads for the last several years.
-
Ministers come and go, I consider myself a party worker: Keshav Prasad Maurya
“Ministers come and go. I consider myself a party cadre and this is something that all party workers know,” Maurya, the BJP's most prominent OBC leader in U. P, said on Wednesday. His tweet on Sunday had sparked a buzz on the state party president's post. Maurya's Wednesday remark was made in the backdrop of such speculation during his trip to Amethi, a Congress bastion that fell to the BJP in 2019 Lok Sabha polls.
-
Panchkula admn forms panel to scrutinise applications for regulation of illegal colonies
As part of Haryana government's decision to regularise unauthorised colonies falling outside municipal limits, the district administration has constituted a special committee to scrutinise applications in this regard. No application will be entertained. The Haryana Rural Development Authority will be the development agency. The remaining unauthorised colonies will face action. Apart from this, no water, sewerage, drainage and electricity connection will be provided in these colonies and areas, Deputy commissioner Mahavir Kaushik, who is the chairman of the district-level scrutiny committee added.
-
U.P. logs three Covid deaths, 541 new cases
Uttar Pradesh reported deaths of three Covid-19 patients and 541 new cases on Wednesday, according to the health department. The state capital reported 119 new cases while 164 patients recovered. Lucknow has 693 active cases and among them 14 are admitted to different Covid-19 hospitals in the district. Among the new Covid-19 cases, Alambagh reported 32, Chinhat 14, Sarojininagar 12, Gosainganj and Indira Nagar 7 each, NK Road 6, Malihabad and Mal 2 each.
-
Ban on polythene: The environmental hazard is everywhere in Lucknow!
Approximately two months after the Central government imposed a ban on single-use plastic from July 1 across India, vegetable and fruit markets in Lucknow are swamped with polythene. At the Dubagga Mandi, one of the biggest wholesale markets of the city, children in the 12-15 years age group can be seen selling polythene bags, going from vendor to vendor. Interestingly, the Dubagga police station is situated at the main gate of the market.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics