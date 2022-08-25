Cancer hospital inauguration: Bajwa slams CM for not inviting Oppn members

Chandigarh :Leader of opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa on Wednesday slammed chief minister Bhagwant Mann for not inviting the opposition members to the inauguration of Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre in New Chandigarh by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a statement, Bajwa said the AAP government has shown its narrow mindedness in not inviting members of the opposition Congress to the inauguration ceremony of the hospital.

“It shows the lack of political maturity and bankruptcy of the AAP, which is otherwise trying its hard to present itself as a substitute for the BJP at the Centre,” he wrote, condemning the ruling party.

The Congress leader said the foundation stone of the hospital was laid by then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on December 30, 2013, when (Akali leader) Parkash Singh Badal was the chief minister of Punjab. The hospital and research centre would not only provide relief to the cancer patients of Malwa region of Punjab but also to the patients from Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan, he said.