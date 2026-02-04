Cancer treatment up to ₹10 L to be covered under Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana: Punjab Health minister

Punjab health and family welfare minister Balbir Singh on Tuesday announced that cancer treatment up to ₹10 lakh will be covered under the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana. Punjab health and family welfare minister Balbir Singh. (File)

Singh made the announcement while observing World Cancer Day at the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, New Chandigarh.

He said Punjab now has two cancer institutes at Sangrur and New Chandigarh, adding that the two institutes together have a capacity of 450 beds, with 150 beds at Sangrur and 300 at New Chandigarh.

During the event, Balbir Singh interacted with children undergoing treatment for blood cancer.

Singh said adopting a healthy lifestyle, eating nutritious food and spreading awareness are key steps in cancer prevention. He advised people to avoid processed food, refined oils, fried items, tobacco, smoking and alcohol. He added that around 1.75 lakh people take part daily in yoga sessions under the ‘CM di Yogshala’ initiative.

He recalled that earlier cancer patients from Punjab had to travel to Rajasthan for treatment but now the cancer care facilities in Punjab are treating patients from neighbouring states as well.

The minister said cancer institutes will work on a hub-and-spoke model and will be linked to district hospitals through telemedicine. He added that Day Care Cancer Centres will be set up in all 23 districts.

Director Ashish Gulia thanked the Punjab government and the department of atomic energy for support. He said the hospital provides OPD and IPD services for cancer patients.

A free cancer diagnosis camp was organised on the occasion.