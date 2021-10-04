Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Capt Amarinder's announcement to quit Congress shameful: Punjab minister Sukhjinder Randhawa
chandigarh news

Capt Amarinder’s announcement to quit Congress shameful: Punjab minister Sukhjinder Randhawa

Published on Oct 04, 2021 03:05 AM IST
Punjab deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa visited his constituency of Dera Baba Nanak and held a road show.
By HT Correspondent, Batala

Newly appointed Punjab deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Sunday termed as “shameful” the announcement of former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

Randhawa, who visited his constituency of Dera Baba Nanak for the first time after becoming the deputy CM, said, “The Congress has had many big leaders like Partap Singh Kairon and Darbara Singh who devoted their entire life to the party and the country. The party gave Captain Amarinder everything in little over 20 years after he rejoined it. He should not degrade himself by making such statements.”

The minister, who took out a roadshow, said, “Amarinder rejoined the Congress in 1997 when my father was the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president. Next year, he took reins of the party’s state unit and has held key posts since.”

The government, he added, was working to resolve the issues of the Bargari sacrilege, police firing, drugs and electricity on priority. “We will come up with results soon. And there will be no discrimination with anyone,” he claimed.

Randhawa said some leaders were questioning the appointments of certain officers but the government will ensure that they perform their duty with integrity. “We will not tolerate any negligence. But those who have committed wrong will not be spared,” he said.

