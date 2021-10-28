Capt Amarinder’s meeting with Amit Shah on farm stir postponed

Former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh’s meeting with Union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday to discuss possible solutions to the ongoing farmers’ agitation has been postponed.

The two-time former chief minister was to meet the Union home minister with a non-political delegation of agriculture experts and agriculturists from Punjab.

“The meeting has been postponed due to Shah’s visit to Gujarat,” said a person privy to Capt Amarinder Singh’s efforts to resolve the standoff between the Centre and farmer unions and who was part of the delegation

On Wednesday, Capt Amarinder Singh said he had been discussing various options with the Union home minister and others. “I think I can help in finding a solution as I have been the chief minister of Punjab and am also an agriculturist,” he said at a press conference in Chandigarh.

While there could be no pre-decided formula for the resolution of the farmers’ stir, something would emerge during the talks as both sides, the central government and farmers, want a resolution to the crisis triggered by the farm laws, he said, clarifying that he had not met any farmer leader.

Capt Amarinder also said he had deliberately not intervened in the matter as the farmers did not want politicians involved. Made to resign as the chief minister following months of tussle and turbulence in the Punjab Congress, Capt Amarinder has already announced that he is launching his own party.

He had earlier said that any seat sharing arrangement with the BJP for the Punjab elections would be subject to a resolution of the farmers’ issue in their interest.