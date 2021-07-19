Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh News / Capt owes an apology, not Sidhu: Bir Devinder
chandigarh news

Capt owes an apology, not Sidhu: Bir Devinder

Former Punjab Vidhan Sabha deputy speaker Bir Devinder Singh on Sunday termed seeking of public apology by Capt Amarinder Singh from Navjot Singh Sidhu as “absurd development” that, he said, undermined the constitutional ethos of free expression
By HT Corresponden, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JUL 19, 2021 01:03 AM IST
Bir Devinder Singh. (HT)

Former Punjab Vidhan Sabha deputy speaker Bir Devinder Singh on Sunday termed seeking of public apology by Capt Amarinder Singh from Navjot Singh Sidhu as "absurd development" that, he said, undermined the constitutional ethos of free expression.

“It is the internal matter of the Congress party but since it has appeared in the public domain, we as a democratic party has a right to express our opinion on this,” said Bir Devinder, who is a senior vice-president of the breakaway Akali faction SAD (Sanyukt).

“As a matter of fact, it’s Capt Amarinder who owes an apology from the people of Punjab for the failure of his government on every front,” he added. He further said Amarinder should seek apology from the Sikh Community for committing sacrilege of Gutka Sahib and playing hide and seek on the issue of sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib as part of a “secret understanding with the Badal family”.

He also owes an apology to the people of Punjab for letting loose ‘mafia raj’. “I would advise Navjot Singh Sidhu not to surrender as it’s the time to uphold the dignity of democratic values and the majesty of constitutional democracy,” he said.

