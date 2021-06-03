Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Capt to meet Congress panel today to resolve infighting in Punjab unit
chandigarh news

Capt to meet Congress panel today to resolve infighting in Punjab unit

The chief minister is scheduled to reach Delhi on Thursday afternoon for the one-on-one meeting with the committee that has already interacted with his detractors, including Sidhu
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUN 03, 2021 10:44 AM IST
Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh is scheduled to meet the panel, comprising leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary in-charge of Punjab affairs Harish Rawat and former Delhi Congress president Jai Prakash Agarwal on Thursday. (HT file photo)

Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh is expected to meet the three-member committee constituted by Congress president Sonia Gandhi to resolve the infighting in the party ahead of next year’s assembly polls in the state.

The chief minister is scheduled to reach Delhi on Thursday afternoon for the one-on-one meeting with the panel, comprising leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary in-charge of Punjab affairs Harish Rawat and former Delhi Congress president Jai Prakash Agarwal.

Also read: Focus on your constituency, help Covid-hit people: Preneet to Navjot Sidhu

The central committee has already met Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar, most ministers, MLAs, MPs, heads of frontal organisations and former state presidents of the party over the past three days.

Detractors pushing for course correction

During these meetings, Amarinder’s detractors, including Navjot Singh Sidhu, Partap Singh Bajwa, Pargat Singh, Surjit Singh Dhiman and Shamsher Singh Dullo have raised questions over his handling of the sacrilege and police firing cases of 2015, inaccessibility, inadequate representation to Dalits and other backward classes and over-dependence on the bureaucracy.

The detractors are pushing for course correction before the state goes to the polls early next year.

Party unit restructuring pending

The chief minister has the support of a majority of the party legislators and the committee members have also ruled out any leadership change. Though there is talk that the party high command’s peace formula could include the appointment of two deputy chief ministers, several MLAs and MPs who have met the panel said this is news to them.

The restructuring of the Congress’ organisational set-up has also been pending for the year and a half. Congress president Sonia Gandhi had dissolved the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee and all district committees in the state in January last year, retaining state unit president Sunil Jakhar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Elderly man’s reaction on receiving flowers from stranger is super sweet. Watch

Woman’s post on liquid bindi hits people hard with nostalgia. Seen tweet yet?

Assam Police’s advisory with ‘Jal lijiye’ meme twist makes people chuckle

Elephant takes ‘lazy approach’ while drinking water. ‘Genius,’ say people
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
World Bicycle Day
Monsoon
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP