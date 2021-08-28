Capt virtually lays stone of Guru Teg Bahadur law varsity

Chandigarh

To mark the 400th Parkash Purb of Guru Teg Bahadur, the ninth Sikh master, Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Friday virtually laid the foundation stone of Shri Guru Teg Bahadur State University of Law, Tarn Taran.

He directed the finance department to ensure sufficient funds for making the university operational. The CM also launched commemorative gold and silver coins to mark the Guru’s birth anniversary. The 5gm gold coin has been priced at ₹27,500, 10gm at ₹55,000 and 50gm silver coin at ₹51,000.

He disclosed that the classes of the upcoming university would start in a transit campus till the time the main campus is ready, for which 25 acres has been earmarked in Kairon village. The university at Kairon village was a real tribute to former chief minister Partap Singh Kairon, who was the architect of modern Punjab, said the CM.

The CM also announced that he will inaugurate 18 new degree colleges and 25 ITIs on October 2. “Education must keep pace with times,” he added.

Earlier, higher education minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa said that the new law university would prove to be a boon for imparting quality law education to rural students in the border area.