Captain Abhishek sets up Amritsar’s title triumph

Riding high on captain Abhishek Sharma’s all-round show (56 runs and 4 for 42), Amritsar defeated Jalandhar by 87 runs in the finals of the Punjab inter-district senior men’s one-day on Tuesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Amritsar won the toss and elected to bat. Batting first, Amritsar were bowled out for 261 in 49 overs. Aarush Sabharwal scored 71 off 91 with six boundaries, while Abhishek Sharma made 56 off 47 with seven boundaries and one six to prop their team. Left-arm spinner Prerit Dutta (4 for 52) and Kunwar Hirdanshu Kukreja (3 for 47) were the most successful bowlers for Jalandhar.

In response, Jalandhar was bundled out for 174 in 47.1 overs. Abhishek Gupta scored 48 off 60 with seven boundaries while Gourav Choudhary made 42 off 64 for Jalandhar. Left-arm spinner Abhishek Sharma (4 for 42) bowled well to put Amritsar on top. Abhishek was declared man of the match for his all-round performance.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Punjab Cricket Association office-bearers – secretary Dilsher Khanna and joint secretary Surjit Rai – gave away the prizes to the teams.

Runners-up team Jalandhar was awarded a cash prize of ₹75, 000, while Amritsar was awarded the winners’ trophy and cash prize of ₹1,50,000.