Captain among 2 armymen killed in IED blast along LoC in Akhnoor

Two armymen, including a captain, were killed and another injured when an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded near the Line of Control (LoC) in Akhnoor sector of Jammu district on Tuesday, officials said. Security personnel conduct search operation after an IED was set off by suspected terrorists near the LoC at Akhnoor sector in Jammu on Tuesday. (PTI)

The army identified the killed soldiers as Captain Karamjit Singh Bakshi and Naik Mukesh.

“Lt Gen MV Suchindra Kumar #ArmyCdrNC and all ranks of #DhruvaCommand solemnly salute the supreme sacrifice of #Bravehearts Capt Karamjit Singh Bakshi and Naik Mukesh in a suspected IED blast in #Akhnoor. #DhruvaCommand stands firm with the bereaved family in this hour of grief,” the Northern Corps said in a post on X.

The troops were on patrolling duty when they were hit by the powerful explosion near a forward post in the Bhattal area at around 3.50pm, the officials said.

“Suspected improvised explosive device blast reported in Laleali in Akhnoor sector during a fence patrol resulting in two fatalities,” the Nagrota-based White Knight Corps said on X.

The injured personnel were rushed to a hospital where two of them, including a captain, succumbed to their injuries, the force said, adding that the third soldier is ‘out of danger’.

“Own troops are dominating the area and search operations are underway. White Knight Corps salutes and pays tribute to the supreme sacrifice of two gallant soldiers,” the White Knight Corps said.

Earlier on Monday, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of White Knight Corps, Lieutenant General Navin Sachdeva reviewed the ‘hostile activities’ along the LoC in Rajouri district.

General Sachdeva’s visit to the forward areas came two days after an Army patrol party was fired upon by suspected terrorists hiding in a forest across the LoC in Keri sector of Rajouri district.

“GOC White Knight Corps, along with GOC Ace of Spades and GOC Crossed Swords divisions, visited forward areas of the Rajouri sector for an operational update on the prevailing security situation and the hostile activities,” the army had said in a post on X.

The post said the corps commander complimented all ranks for their vigil and relentless operational focus. He also urged them to remain prepared for all contingencies, the Army had said.

The same day, a soldier was hit by a bullet from across the border while manning a forward post in the Kalal area of the Nowshera sector in Rajouri district, while on February 8, an Army patrol came under terrorist fire from a forest across the LoC in Rajouri’s Keri sector. The terrorists were apparently waiting for an opportunity to sneak into the Indian side.

The Indian troops had also fired a few rounds in retaliation and subsequently, the anti-infiltration grid was strengthened to keep a tight vigil in the area.

In the intervening night of February 4 and February 5, a land mine explosion reportedly resulted in some casualties to terrorists attempting to infiltrate into the Indian side from across the LoC in the Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch district.

However, there was no official word about the possible terrorist casualties in the blast.