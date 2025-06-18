Car claims female pedestrian’s life on Mohali’s Airport Road

A woman lost her life after being hit by a car while attempting to cross the road near Arjantha Hotel, TDI City, on Airport Road on Monday morning. The car driver fled the scene after briefly stopping and seeing the victim lying in a pool of blood. (File)

According to police, the accident took place around 8.45 am, when the victim, Babita, a resident of Adarsh Colony, was standing on the roadside with her husband and nephew, all labourers. They were heading to their worksite, when a rashly driven Alto car (PB12-F-1625) hit Babita.

According to the complaint filed by her husband, Raj, the impact was so severe that Babita sustained a critical head injury. A few passersby rushed to help and called an ambulance. She was taken to the civil hospital in Phase 6, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Raj told police that the driver briefly stopped the car, looked at Babita lying unconscious, and then fled the spot without offering any help.

Police have lodged an FIR under Sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash and negligent driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police are working to trace the absconding driver based on the vehicle registration number.