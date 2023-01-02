Car mows down 2 in Kullu, truck runs over home guard in Shimla

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Jan 02, 2023 05:02 AM IST

A speeding vehicle hit three people, killing two persons and grievously injuring one man, at Bashing village, around 4km from the Bashing village district headquarters

The deceased, Ramesh and Mahesh of Nepal, worked at a local restaurant. The injured victim, Om Prakash of Mandi, a JCB operator, has been admitted to a local hospital. (Representational Image/HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Shimla

A speeding vehicle hit three people, killing two persons and grievously injuring one man, at Bashing village, around 4km from the Bashing village district headquarters on Sunday mornings.

The deceased, Ramesh and Mahesh of Nepal, worked at a local restaurant. The injured victim, Om Prakash of Mandi, a JCB operator, has been admitted to a local hospital.

Prakash said that they were returning to their room after finishing work after midnight when a car coming from Kullu hit them. Police have registered a case of rash and negligent driving and causing death by negligence, further investigations are on.

In another incident, a speeding truck mowed down a home guard at Tutikandi in Shimla.

The deceased, Deepak Kumar, a resident of Fagli in Shimla, was returning home from Boileauganj after his shift ended when he was hit while crossing the road.

Shimla additional superintendent of police Sunil Negi said the truck driver has been arrested and the body has been handed over to the family members after post-mortem.

